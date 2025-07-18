First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Stake Reduced by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.00. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.46 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 38.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.83%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.