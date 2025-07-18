Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 312,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81,331 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 453.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 170,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Up 2.0%

Flowserve stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.07. Flowserve Corporation has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $65.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $52.02.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Flowserve from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flowserve from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

