Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stake Boosted by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FYBR. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $39.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average is $36.03.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.