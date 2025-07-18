Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,377 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.26 and its 200-day moving average is $173.15.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.41.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

