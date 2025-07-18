Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 7.3% of Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Enzi Wealth increased its position in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

