Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 554.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1,132.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $60.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,983.71. This trade represents a 3.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

