HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) Stake Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 115,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,603 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DINO. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,344,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,840,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,317,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,536,000 after acquiring an additional 906,225 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $43.00 price target on shares of HF Sinclair and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of DINO stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.53. HF Sinclair Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -259.74%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

