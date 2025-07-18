Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.48. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Highwood Asset Management from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$81.32 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.90.

Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.

