Highwood Asset Management (CVE:HAM) Stock Price Up 4.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (CVE:HAM – Get Free Report) rose 4.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.48 and last traded at C$5.48. Approximately 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Highwood Asset Management from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, July 4th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Highwood Asset Management
Highwood Asset Management Trading Up 4.4%
About Highwood Asset Management
Highwood Asset Management Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary basin. The company operates through Metallic Minerals, Midstream Operations, and Upstream Operations segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Highwood Asset Management
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Highwood Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwood Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.