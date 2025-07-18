HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 3,984.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in HNI were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in HNI by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in HNI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in HNI by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 649.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in HNI by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HNI Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. HNI had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. HNI’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,400. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,986.77. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of HNI in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

