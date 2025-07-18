Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS) Shares Up 1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:HXS – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$89.15 and last traded at C$89.08. 15,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 41,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$88.16.
Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Trading Up 1.0%
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$85.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$84.41.
Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Company Profile
In order to achieve its investment objectives and obtain direct or indirect exposure to securities of its Underlying Indexs constituent issuers, the ETF may invest in and hold the securities of constituent issuers in substantially the same proportion as it is reflected in the applicable Underlying Index, or may invest in and hold index participation units of exchange-traded funds or use derivatives, including but not limited to swap agreements, futures contracts, options on futures contracts, forward contracts, options on securities and indices, money market instruments, reverse repurchase agreements or a combination of the foregoing, that are based on the applicable Underlying Index, provided that the use of such derivative instruments is in compliance with NI 81-102 and is consistent with the investment objective of that Index ETF.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P 500 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.