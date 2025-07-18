Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 50,002,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,115,000 after buying an additional 3,932,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,878,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,047,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,076,000 after purchasing an additional 643,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,555,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,253,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,539,000 after purchasing an additional 350,634 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.96.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.6%

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $19.37.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

