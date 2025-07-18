H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Holdings Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 4.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 313,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in H&R Block by 18.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of HRB opened at $55.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.24.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.26. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 179.57% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 36.76%.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

