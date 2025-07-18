Huaneng Power International (OTCMKTS:HUNGF) Trading Down 11.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of Huaneng Power International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HUNGF – Get Free Report) dropped 11.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 19,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 23,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Huaneng Power International Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

About Huaneng Power International

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electric power to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops, constructs, operates, and manages power plants and related projects. The company generates power from gas turbine, hydro, wind, photovoltaic, coal-fired, and biomass resources.

