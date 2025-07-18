Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPPP) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPPP – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $25.30. Approximately 256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70.

Imperial Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were given a $0.5469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%.

About Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

