Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $85,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $19.24. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.08 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IRT shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.