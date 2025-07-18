Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Trading Down 9.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Intchains Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) traded down 9.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.81. 360,105 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 133,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Intchains Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intchains Group

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $168.63 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.65 million. Intchains Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intchains Group Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.09% of Intchains Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Intchains Group

(Get Free Report)

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. The company also offers ancillary software, hardware, and other products. It serves distributors. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.