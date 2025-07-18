Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Boosted by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1,722.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $42.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.14. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $48,418.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 179,820 shares in the company, valued at $7,505,686.80. The trade was a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael R. Hayden acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.86 per share, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 50,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,977.34. This trade represents a 42.59% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Articles

