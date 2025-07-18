iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERET) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:ERETGet Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.36. 57 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $9.49 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.81.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Environmentally Aware Real Estate ETF (ERET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an index of real estate companies from developed markets weighted based on a target exposure to green certification, energy efficiency, and level of carbon emission intensity.

Featured Articles

