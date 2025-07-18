iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBII – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.75 and last traded at $25.74. 4,440 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 3,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.70.
iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51.
About iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF
The iShares iBonds Oct 2032 Term TIPS ETF (IBII) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2032. The fund will terminate in October 2032 IBII was launched on Sep 19, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.
