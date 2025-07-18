iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,765,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,144,000 after purchasing an additional 127,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,165,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,371,000 after acquiring an additional 166,406 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,803,000 after acquiring an additional 158,407 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 121,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trajan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 277,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EWL stock opened at $54.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

