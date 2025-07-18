Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 2,731 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.8% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,328,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $514,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,703 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 579,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,667,000 after purchasing an additional 10,009 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $183.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.15.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.41.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

