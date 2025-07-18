JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Callahan Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Callahan Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,572 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.4% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, WorthPointe LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $289.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.56. The stock has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Read Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.