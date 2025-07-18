JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,220,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,161,171,000 after purchasing an additional 876,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $8,310,884,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,801,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,083,723,000 after purchasing an additional 454,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

