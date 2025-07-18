JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

JPM stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $273.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

