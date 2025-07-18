JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.68.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

JPM stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.90 and a 52-week high of $296.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

