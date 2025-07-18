JVSPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:JVSA) Trading Down 66% – What’s Next?

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Get Free Report) traded down 66% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.64. 1,201,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,549% from the average session volume of 45,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

JVSPAC Acquisition Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JVSPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $828,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

About JVSPAC Acquisition

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

