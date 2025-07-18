Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 68.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Kemper by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,730 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 916,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,661,000 after acquiring an additional 374,798 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at $23,325,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Kemper by 83.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 730,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 331,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 3,378.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 220,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,724,000 after purchasing an additional 214,367 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kemper from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In other news, Director Gerald Laderman acquired 2,500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.24 per share, with a total value of $155,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,562.40. This represents a 13.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini acquired 500 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,032.33. This represents a 5.09% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR stock opened at $62.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average is $63.85. Kemper Corporation has a 1 year low of $53.57 and a 1 year high of $73.01.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

