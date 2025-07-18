Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 38,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KRC opened at $36.77 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $270.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

