Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) vs. Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Critical Survey

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kimco Realty and Urban Edge Properties”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimco Realty $2.04 billion 7.20 $410.79 million $0.77 28.15 Urban Edge Properties $444.97 million 5.45 $72.56 million $0.64 30.15

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kimco Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Urban Edge Properties. Kimco Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.3% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Kimco Realty shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kimco Realty and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimco Realty 26.79% 5.17% 2.78% Urban Edge Properties 17.23% 5.88% 2.39%

Dividends

Kimco Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Kimco Realty pays out 129.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Urban Edge Properties pays out 118.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kimco Realty has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Urban Edge Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Kimco Realty has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Kimco Realty and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimco Realty 0 9 5 2 2.56 Urban Edge Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kimco Realty presently has a consensus target price of $24.70, indicating a potential upside of 13.97%. Urban Edge Properties has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Kimco Realty.

Summary

Kimco Realty beats Urban Edge Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

