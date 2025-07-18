Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $3,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $749,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Up 1.2%

KNX opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

