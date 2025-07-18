Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.0%

PHG opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.11%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

