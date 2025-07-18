Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lane & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.4%

JPM stock opened at $289.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $805.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $190.90 and a 1-year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. The trade was a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

