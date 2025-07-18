Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lincoln Electric from $242.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.40.

Shares of LECO opened at $222.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.68. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.11 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.06). Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $365.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

