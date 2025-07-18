Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LYV opened at $150.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.45. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $157.75.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.29). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 125.77% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYV shares. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna set a $165.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $174.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.24.

In other news, EVP John Hopmans sold 34,808 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.38, for a total transaction of $5,130,003.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 189,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,922,025.28. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

