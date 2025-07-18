Loop Capital Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $16.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Loop Capital from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $13.00 target price on Wendy’s in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.87.

NASDAQ WEN opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.88. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average is $13.39.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 85.36% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $523.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 136,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $1,752,651.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 203,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,494.05. This represents a 40.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lindsay J. Radkoski acquired 5,050 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,206.08. The trade was a 21.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,634,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,509,000 after purchasing an additional 536,071 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,638,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $154,998,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,012,000 after purchasing an additional 464,444 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 43,805 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,133,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after purchasing an additional 90,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

