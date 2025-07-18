MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,835 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 181.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in MasTec by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $176.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.96 and a 52 week high of $177.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.21.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. This trade represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $196.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MasTec in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.24.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

