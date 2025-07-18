MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasTec by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in MasTec by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $461,670.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,051.98. The trade was a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.24.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $176.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $142.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 1.75. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.96 and a 1 year high of $177.38.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.17. MasTec had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

