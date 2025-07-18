Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Starboard Value LP raised its position in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 716.8% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after buying an additional 2,952,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Trading Up 0.4%

Match Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average of $31.35. Match Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.96.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Match Group

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.