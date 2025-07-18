Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starboard Value LP grew its position in Match Group by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after buying an additional 5,100,824 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 716.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,254,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $112,176,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,624,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,968,000 after buying an additional 2,952,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,677 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,324.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,257.90. The trade was a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Match Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Match Group

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $38.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.35.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Match Group’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.