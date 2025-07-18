MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 7,837.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Up 0.7%

MTG stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $28.67.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.49% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $306.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

MGIC Investment declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MGIC Investment news, EVP Paula C. Maggio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $529,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,393.55. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

