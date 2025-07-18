Mizuho Cuts Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target to $27.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.91% from the company’s previous close.

RPD has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.16.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $44.48.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $210.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.25 million. Rapid7 had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2,043.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 64.7% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $713,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Rapid7 by 20.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rapid7 by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

