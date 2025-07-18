Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded STAAR Surgical to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.72. The firm has a market cap of $855.38 million, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 0.58. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $44.48.

STAAR Surgical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 28,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1,693.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

