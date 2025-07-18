Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.50 and last traded at $52.42. 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 2.7%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.39.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

About Molson Coors Beverage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 77.05%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

