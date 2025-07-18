Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 price objective (up from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.93.

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 54.62% and a negative net margin of 63.24%. The firm had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sight Sciences news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 9,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $38,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 266,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,558.57. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Badawi sold 23,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $98,093.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,986,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,845,813.45. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,365 shares of company stock valued at $180,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 654.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 393,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 340,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 108,001 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

