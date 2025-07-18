M&T Bank Corp Buys Shares of 15,734 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 72,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of PBF opened at $24.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.84. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.62 and a 52 week high of $42.64.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 48,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $872,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,823,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,514,729.02. This trade represents a 0.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

