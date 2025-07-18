M&T Bank Corp Grows Stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXP. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 1.03.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $87.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LXP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

