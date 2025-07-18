M&T Bank Corp Has $294,000 Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aramark by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Aramark by 48.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aramark by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Aramark by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period.

ARMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.91.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $43.25 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

