M&T Bank Corp Lowers Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 8,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPAM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $270.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.73.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of EPAM opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.70. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.90 and a 200 day moving average of $192.14.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.14. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

