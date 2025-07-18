M&T Bank Corp Purchases Shares of 17,205 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Capri by 3.8% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 21,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Capri by 134.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 758.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.18. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($5.12). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.05 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 39.55% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Capri from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Capri from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

