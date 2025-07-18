Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 158,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,722 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 127.8% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 35,599 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 474.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,788 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FOXF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.50. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.71 million. Fox Factory had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

